Need help in repairing 4 dead GPUs

First GPU is an EVGA 1070ti - Worked like a charm until my friend messed the GPU up. Unfortunately, he does not want to admit it and tell me exactly what he did to the card (which would obviously help in finding a potential solution).Short description: the card does not light up, no fans spinning, is not of course recognized by the PC in device manager at all (no surprise there). Second GPU is Sapphire rx580 8gb Nitro+ which basically shows all the same signs as the above mentioned 1070ti. No lights, no fans spinning, not recognized by the device manager at all. This card has been dead for a long time, ever since my friend flashed BIOS on our Sapphire cards. I presume the card was not broken out of box but was messed up in the process. Dual bios option does not help as switching the card to the other BIOS makes no difference.

Gigabyte 1070ti - cards is showing normally in device manager on boot up, but when the miner starts, the card is not there and the miner acts like this card does not exist. Upon restart, the situation changes a bit as the device manager says standard error 43 (had an error 31 once) and flags the GPU with a yellow exclamation mark. Sapphire rx580 8gb Nitro+ - basically the same thing as 1070ti but I even managed to get this card working for a short period of time and then it started with the errors (43, exclamation mark in device manager). After few attempts to fix this by disable/enable and reinstalling drivers, the card did not show in device manager anymore. switching the card to the other BIOS makes no difference unfortunately.

Hello good people of Hardforum!As the title says, I need some assistance in repairing my 4 "dead" gpus.Thanks for your time and hope you will be able to help.