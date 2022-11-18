Need help in blocking spam at Facebook public group

So for those who run a public group at facebook, the way that facebook works since last year, is that you don't have to be a member to post.



So at group setting, I always have: Participation: Participant Approval, Review All is set to ON



but there are some who still manage to post those video spam w/o being a member



What can be done?



Is there a spam filter that can block any new member or anyone from posting for the 1st time and hold it for review?