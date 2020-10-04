Need help. I'm not a networking guy. Thanks in advance

I have a new cable modem that is supposed to have better latency, etc, throughput, etc.

The internet guy took me off of my wifi router and plugged my PC straight into the cable modem and I gained 15 - 20 better latency / ping.

But for my smart TV's and phone, I of course had to plug my PC back into my wifi router and the cable modem into the wifi router for the ( typical setup )

My PC has 2 ethernet ports. How do plug my cable model directly to my PC and somehow add my wifi router back into the mix for my phone and smart TV's?

Is it as simple as plugging the wifi router into the 2nd ethernet port on the back of my PC?

Do I need a splitter?

Sorry if these are really dumb questions. I just really want my cable modem going directly into the back of my PC but at the same time having use of wifi in my loft.

Thank you everyone in advance.
 
The modem ethernet would plug directly into the routers internet ethernet port. Then you would plug your pc and any other devices that you want cable ethernet connection into the router. The back of your router should look something like the first image link. The router should have a specific ethernet port labeled internet. This the ethernet port you would use to connect the cable modem. The second image is how the modem and router should be plugged in.

https://www.dummies.com/wp-content/uploads/296100.image0.jpg

https://www.reviews.org/app/uploads/2020/02/How-to-Setup-Internet_3.png
 
