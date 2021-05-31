Need Help: I'm 2nd guessing whether my Blu-ray writer is dying or not

2 days ago, as I try to burn a 50GB media, the first media failed. These Verbatim media are made in Japan and I never have one that failed in the past 10+ years.



So I burn a 2nd Verbatim BD-R media, this time, it works, but at 4X, it should finish in 45 min. But it took 1.5 hr., then it spends 30 min. to 1 hr. (don't remember exact time) to verify. Since there is no software that can alter a 4X burn speed from 45 min. to 1.5 hr., and the fact that the 1st disc dies earlier on, I thought the drive is dying.



Then yesterday, I burn 4 CD-R, 1 DVD+R, no problem, no error, flawless



Can a intermitent Blu-Ray writer only fails on BD_R but would works fine on CD-R and DVD+R? I can burn another Bd-R, but I have no new data to burn another 50GB for now