Need help identifying what type of ASIC miners I have. No markings on them.

Hi all,



I am at a loss with a couple of ASIC miners that I have. I have had a couple of ASIC miners in my garage that got lost in the shuffle and I forgot that they were there for a couple of years. In my old age I cannot recall what they were.



I unboxed them from the generic brown box to find they do not have an identifying sticker or any markings saying what they are to know what they will mine.



Is there anyone out there that can tell me how I can check them to see what they are? Remove fans and look for something on the board or??? No sense setting them up until I know, unless setting them up and connecting to a pool will tell me.



I am kind of a newbie at this. I used to run an Antminer D3 for a bit but I am not an expert by any means. These 2 ASIC miners are silver boxes with a fan at both ends. No markings or exterior identification.



Thanks all.... BigMook