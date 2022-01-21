Need help identifying 4u server chassis, it's a long shot...

jimbob200521

jimbob200521

Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2013
Messages
751
Long story short, I was able to nab a 4u server for free from my (old) job when they did a systems upgrade. Components inside sucked but the case was solid. I'd really like to ID the case if possible, though it's not technically necessary. Any help would be appreciated, I'll post a few links I've found that contain images of it and can provide pics and info from the unit I have if need be. Sadly, the case has no markings as to manufacturer (that I can find) as it's branded/rebranded(?) as Inter-Tel so I don't have a lot to go on, sadly.

https://dcomcomputers.com/inter-tel-axxess-550-5360-server/

https://www.pcliquidations.com/p3683-inter-tel-enterprise-messaging#

https://www.ebay.com/itm/264247574326

5156.jpg


5157.jpg


5158.jpg
 
