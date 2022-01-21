Need help identifying 4u server chassis, it's a long shot...

jimbob200521
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 23, 2013
- Messages
- 751
Long story short, I was able to nab a 4u server for free from my (old) job when they did a systems upgrade. Components inside sucked but the case was solid. I'd really like to ID the case if possible, though it's not technically necessary. Any help would be appreciated, I'll post a few links I've found that contain images of it and can provide pics and info from the unit I have if need be. Sadly, the case has no markings as to manufacturer (that I can find) as it's branded/rebranded(?) as Inter-Tel so I don't have a lot to go on, sadly.
https://dcomcomputers.com/inter-tel-axxess-550-5360-server/
https://www.pcliquidations.com/p3683-inter-tel-enterprise-messaging#
https://www.ebay.com/itm/264247574326
https://dcomcomputers.com/inter-tel-axxess-550-5360-server/
https://www.pcliquidations.com/p3683-inter-tel-enterprise-messaging#
https://www.ebay.com/itm/264247574326