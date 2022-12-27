Need help, Hyper-V server disks failing, unable to export.

So, I'm a dumbass and I never setup a mirror and backup when we moved house a couple years back. Fast-forward to now and I have 2 SSDs failing.



The OS disk started packing it in so I rescued the VHDs to another disk and the server limped along. I bought a couple of disks for a mirror and then went to export the VMs ready to re-install windows (moving from 2008 R2 to 2012 R2) only the disk I used to rescue the VHDs is also now failing so the export failed.



The disks are semi-failing so I can actually still access the files. I'm copying the VHDs over USB 2.0 which should work, and I can access the config files on the OS disk, but I'm wondering if I need the config files or if I should just create a new VM, attach the VHD and boot it up. Is this going to cause any issues? The VMs are running server 2012 R2.