Need help, Hyper-V server disks failing, unable to export.

So, I'm a dumbass and I never setup a mirror and backup when we moved house a couple years back. Fast-forward to now and I have 2 SSDs failing.

The OS disk started packing it in so I rescued the VHDs to another disk and the server limped along. I bought a couple of disks for a mirror and then went to export the VMs ready to re-install windows (moving from 2008 R2 to 2012 R2) only the disk I used to rescue the VHDs is also now failing so the export failed.

The disks are semi-failing so I can actually still access the files. I'm copying the VHDs over USB 2.0 which should work, and I can access the config files on the OS disk, but I'm wondering if I need the config files or if I should just create a new VM, attach the VHD and boot it up. Is this going to cause any issues? The VMs are running server 2012 R2.
 
I answered my own question. Server 2012 R2 doesn't give two shits and just worked. I have one more server to move over and it is running a much older OS for legacy apps. Can't wait to see how that one reacts.
 
