Need Help hard drive not showing up win 10

Hello,
One of my hard drives which is about 5 yrs old is not showing up under devices and drives. went to disk management and it's asking me to initialize disk but whatever i select gives me an error message
I have a ton of data which I would love to save if possible. Just ordered a new hard drive
Edit
here's what i found under the events tab
1:07:34 Device not migrated:
Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was not migrated due to partial or ambiguous match.
Last Device Instance Id: USBSTOR\Disk&Ven_Kingston&Prod_DataTraveler_2.0&Rev_1.00\6&12d3d185&0
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Location Path:
Migration Rank: 0xF000FC00FFFFF120
Present: false
Status: 0xC0000719
1:07:34 Device configured (disk.inf):
Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was configured.
Driver Name: disk.inf
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Driver Date: 06/21/2006
Driver Version: 10.0.18362.1
Driver Provider: Microsoft
Driver Section: disk_install.NT
Driver Rank: 0xFF0005
Matching Device Id: GenDisk
Outranked Drivers:
Device Updated: false
Parent Device: PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_8C82&SUBSYS_85341043&REV_00\3&11583659&1&FA
1:07:36 PM Device started (disk):
Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was started.
Driver Name: disk.inf
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Service: disk
Lower Filters:
Upper Filters:
