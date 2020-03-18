Need Help hard drive not showing up win 10

G

gwertheim

n00b
Joined
Jan 21, 2020
Messages
29
Hello,

One of my hard drives which is about 5 yrs old is not showing up under devices and drives. went to disk management and it's asking me to initialize disk but whatever i select gives me an error message

I have a ton of data which I would love to save if possible. Just ordered a new hard drive

Edit

here's what i found under the events tab


1:07:34 Device not migrated:

Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was not migrated due to partial or ambiguous match.

Last Device Instance Id: USBSTOR\Disk&Ven_Kingston&Prod_DataTraveler_2.0&Rev_1.00\6&12d3d185&0
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Location Path:
Migration Rank: 0xF000FC00FFFFF120
Present: false
Status: 0xC0000719

1:07:34 Device configured (disk.inf):

Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was configured.

Driver Name: disk.inf
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Driver Date: 06/21/2006
Driver Version: 10.0.18362.1
Driver Provider: Microsoft
Driver Section: disk_install.NT
Driver Rank: 0xFF0005
Matching Device Id: GenDisk
Outranked Drivers:
Device Updated: false
Parent Device: PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_8C82&SUBSYS_85341043&REV_00\3&11583659&1&FA

1:07:36 PM Device started (disk):

Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was started.

Driver Name: disk.inf
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Service: disk
Lower Filters:
Upper Filters:
 
drutman

drutman

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 4, 2016
Messages
101
gwertheim said:
Hello,

One of my hard drives which is about 5 yrs old is not showing up under devices and drives. went to disk management and it's asking me to initialize disk but whatever i select gives me an error message

I have a ton of data which I would love to save if possible. Just ordered a new hard drive

Edit

here's what i found under the events tab


1:07:34 Device not migrated:

Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was not migrated due to partial or ambiguous match.

Last Device Instance Id: USBSTOR\Disk&Ven_Kingston&Prod_DataTraveler_2.0&Rev_1.00\6&12d3d185&0
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Location Path:
Migration Rank: 0xF000FC00FFFFF120
Present: false
Status: 0xC0000719

1:07:34 Device configured (disk.inf):

Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was configured.

Driver Name: disk.inf
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Driver Date: 06/21/2006
Driver Version: 10.0.18362.1
Driver Provider: Microsoft
Driver Section: disk_install.NT
Driver Rank: 0xFF0005
Matching Device Id: GenDisk
Outranked Drivers:
Device Updated: false
Parent Device: PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_8C82&SUBSYS_85341043&REV_00\3&11583659&1&FA

1:07:36 PM Device started (disk):

Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was started.

Driver Name: disk.inf
Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}
Service: disk
Lower Filters:
Upper Filters:
Click to expand...
Try different sata cable and try mounting drive in another PC. Does it read in the BIOS?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top