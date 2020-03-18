Need Help hard drive not showing up win 10

Hello,



One of my hard drives which is about 5 yrs old is not showing up under devices and drives. went to disk management and it's asking me to initialize disk but whatever i select gives me an error message



I have a ton of data which I would love to save if possible. Just ordered a new hard drive



Edit



here's what i found under the events tab





1:07:34 Device not migrated:



Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was not migrated due to partial or ambiguous match.



Last Device Instance Id: USBSTOR\Disk&Ven_Kingston&Prod_DataTraveler_2.0&Rev_1.00\6&12d3d185&0

Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}

Location Path:

Migration Rank: 0xF000FC00FFFFF120

Present: false

Status: 0xC0000719



1:07:34 Device configured (disk.inf):



Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was configured.



Driver Name: disk.inf

Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}

Driver Date: 06/21/2006

Driver Version: 10.0.18362.1

Driver Provider: Microsoft

Driver Section: disk_install.NT

Driver Rank: 0xFF0005

Matching Device Id: GenDisk

Outranked Drivers:

Device Updated: false

Parent Device: PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_8C82&SUBSYS_85341043&REV_00\3&11583659&1&FA



1:07:36 PM Device started (disk):



Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_&Prod_\4&35c8d0cb&0&020000 was started.



Driver Name: disk.inf

Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}

Service: disk

Lower Filters:

Upper Filters: