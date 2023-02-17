Need help: got "User Name or password is incorrect" on a simple network setup

So I am rather "green" when it comes to setup user on a simple network, so I am thinking I must be missing something basic for this problem. So this morning, this is what happens:There is a small network of 10 people. 1 of the PC is somewhat old, but another PC is much better in quality , much newer and the person who uses it has just retired, so the goal is to switch the user on the old PC to the newer PC.let's called the "old PC" network user login ID : Susan and say the network name is called "FURNITURE"Let's say the "newer PC" network user login ID: David and same network name of course.So at the beginning, on the old PC, needless to say, the user ID "Susan" DOES login just fine on her old PC w/ her password. Likewise, the newer PC, the user ID "David" DOES login just fine on his newer PC w/ his password. In other words,Susan can login to the network on her old PC and see all of HER network drives and network printer, etc., and likewiseDavid can login to the network on his newer PC and see all of HIS network drives and network printer, etc.So on the newer PC, I add a new acct. under the name "Susan" and setup this acct. also as administrator. I add this acct. under the login ID of the network system administrator name, so let's called this person JackNow I log off Jack, and at the grey color avatar at the bottom left corner of the windows screen, there is "Jack" and "Other User". So I click "Other User", and type in Susan as the login ID, and her network password.That's when I get "User Name or password is incorrect"Then I try to login under the server name path, so I type FURNITURE\Susan and type in her network password,same thing, I get "User Name or password is incorrect"So the next thing I try, is that I notice the user "David" also has a domain name called David, so I create another brand new user acct. profile called Susan and keep her network password the same, and login under DAVID\Susan, and type in her network password. So windows 10 creates a brand new profile under "Susan", and "Susan" can see the name of the main network folder directory "Furn_server" and the network printers.So now I click "Furn_server" , and the network ask me for the user ID and passwordNow I type in "Susan", and her password, it's the same network password from the older PC. And I get the usual password incorrect errorBut on this grey pop up windows, it allows me to use other credentials. So as a test, I enter "David" and his network password. NOW I can see everything, all the network files are accessible and the network printers of course. So in a way, I kind of got this whole thing to work.However, that's not really the same as using "Susan" login ID and password on her older PC. Because supposedly, I should be able to login to the network at boot up by typing Susan and her pwd. and I should be able to see all the network files.Just for clarification:at this point, under User Account, there are actually 4 acct.David on his own PC (local) and naturally, his password can be resetDavid on the network and the password reset is grey outSusan on her own PC (local)Susan on the network and the password reset is grey outthe only other thing I try, is under Computer Management, I go to Local Users and Groups, and click Users, and under Susan, the default is a CHECK-ON under "Account is disabled", and I UN-CHECK that, and again, it makes no difference.Now I am guessing I am missing something really basic, can anyone help?From the link below, it looks like that guy also have the same problem, but I thought I have already try that trick by adding the domain name at the beginning, then the \Susan and no difference