Need help getting into a Ruckus 7372 AP

I've tried every browser there is and get the same message in all of them.



This site can’t provide a secure connection​ 192.168.10.220 uses an unsupported protocol.

ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH

Hide details

Unsupported protocol

The client and server don't support a common SSL protocol version or cipher suite.



I've done several hard resets back to factory and still no joy. I've googled and found nothing but gibberish and guesses.



Any help mucho appreciated.