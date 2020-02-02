Need help finding thermal pads for 1080ti ftw3

Is there any information anywhere what the thickness of the thermal pads are supposed to be? I had a serious laps of judgment when I water cooled my card because I took off and threw away all the stock pads from the heatsink...



I am considering just buying an assortment of different thicknesses of pads and trying to see what works best... but I am really hoping someone could possibly help to make this easier then resorting to that... I cant even find a picture online of the locations of where the stock pads were but I am sure that will be fairly obvious...