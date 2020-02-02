Need help finding thermal pads for 1080ti ftw3

Is there any information anywhere what the thickness of the thermal pads are supposed to be? I had a serious laps of judgment when I water cooled my card because I took off and threw away all the stock pads from the heatsink...

I am considering just buying an assortment of different thicknesses of pads and trying to see what works best... but I am really hoping someone could possibly help to make this easier then resorting to that... I cant even find a picture online of the locations of where the stock pads were but I am sure that will be fairly obvious...
 
The ekwb installation manual show what kind of thermal pads it uses. Should be the same for the stock cooler. You are going to need .5 and 1 mm thick pads.

www.ekwb.com

EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 RGB - Nickel

EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 RGB is a high-performance full-cover water block for EVGA® GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 based graphics cards, based on NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture (GP102). The water block comes with pre-installed 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip.
I just sent an email to there customer service, I dont expect much but hey I just might be surprised!
 
my fav site for all my projects Mod Diy here is direct link to the thermal pads you canfind all types and sizes needed, the fuji extreme is actuallycheaper then i thought, amazon had em for $32 a strip lol.
 
