Need help finding replacement PSU; says needs min 142W combined on 3.3v & 5v rails?

Child's Dell XPS 8300 PSU finally died; Dell states needs a min 142w on the combined 3.3v & 5v rails and links EVGA 700BR/850BQ as compatible replacements. I don't know a lot about PSUs but seem to recall last year when building my new PC that those weren't good, are there any better options around same price range instead? I have a new CX650 says 25a on both 3.3v & 5v but 130w combined, think that would work? Just single stock HD & usb 2.0 wifi adapter (I ended up putting a SuperFlower Leadex iii 550w in my build so have the CX650 still new in box.) If not can you recommend a good PSU, standard fit around 5.51 x 5.91 x 3.35 inches, or do you think the EVGA 850BQ would be a good choice (I can get it overnight while 700BR would take longer.)



There are 4 slots or more on dell motherboards and EACH Slot uses 3 AMPS or 10W of power for the 3.3v rails USB ports use 2.5 to 5W per port on the 5v rails AND thats not the only place that these rails are used. SATA Drive ports have 5 wires because 3.3v is also available on those ports so if you are using mechanical drives you are using 3.3v, 5v, 12v power for each hard drive at 12W to 25W PER Drive.

The point is that combined output on the 5VSB rails must be 3 AMPS minimum and the 3.3v Rails must be 142W Minimum.