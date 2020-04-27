need help figuring out why some of my ssd metrics are terrible.

This is my setup:
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/27221427
This is one of my drives:
https://ssd.userbenchmark.com/SpeedTest/337874/WDC-WDS500G2B0A-00SM50
If you look at the results, most people get 4K R/W ~40/120 MB/s.
However, several people got shitty 4K speeds like I did, at < 30/60 MB/s
even with various decent cpus.... i7-4700mq, ryzen 7 1700, 7700K, i5-8400
see highlighted in yellow....
I have the latest drivers, firmware, etc,
Would a bad batch of nand explain this speed difference, even if sequential transfer speeds are normal?
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/27221427
This is one of my drives:
https://ssd.userbenchmark.com/SpeedTest/337874/WDC-WDS500G2B0A-00SM50
If you look at the results, most people get 4K R/W ~40/120 MB/s.
However, several people got shitty 4K speeds like I did, at < 30/60 MB/s
even with various decent cpus.... i7-4700mq, ryzen 7 1700, 7700K, i5-8400
see highlighted in yellow....
I have the latest drivers, firmware, etc,
Would a bad batch of nand explain this speed difference, even if sequential transfer speeds are normal?