need help figuring out why some of my ssd metrics are terrible.

This is my setup:This is one of my drives:If you look at the results, most people get 4K R/W ~40/120 MB/s.However, several people got shitty 4K speeds like I did, at < 30/60 MB/seven with various decent cpus.... i7-4700mq, ryzen 7 1700, 7700K, i5-8400see highlighted in yellow....I have the latest drivers, firmware, etc,Would a bad batch of nand explain this speed difference, even if sequential transfer speeds are normal?