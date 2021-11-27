Need help figuring out problem with SSD - Random 16.0 Read @ 4MB/S (too slow!)

Code: C:\WINDOWS\system32>winsat disk -drive x Windows System Assessment Tool C:\WINDOWS\system32>winsat disk -drive x Windows System Assessment Tool > Running: Feature Enumeration '' > Run Time 00:00:00.00 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive x -ran -read' > Run Time 00:00:04.06 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive x -seq -read' > Run Time 00:00:43.97 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive x -seq -write' > Run Time 00:00:04.13 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive x -flush -seq' > Run Time 00:00:00.94 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive x -flush -ran' > Run Time 00:00:00.91 > Dshow Video Encode Time 0.00000 s > Dshow Video Decode Time 0.00000 s > Media Foundation Decode Time 0.00000 s > Disk Random 16.0 Read 4.36 MB/s 5.0 > Disk Sequential 64.0 Read 191.49 MB/s 7.3 > Disk Sequential 64.0 Write 358.10 MB/s 7.9 > Average Read Time with Sequential Writes 0.325 ms 8.4 > Latency: 95th Percentile 0.684 ms 8.5 > Latency: Maximum 11.273 ms 7.9 > Average Read Time with Random Writes 0.332 ms 8.8 > Total Run Time 00:00:54.13 C:\WINDOWS\system32>winsat disk -drive c Windows System Assessment Tool > Running: Feature Enumeration '' > Run Time 00:00:00.00 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive c -ran -read' > Run Time 00:00:00.34 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive c -seq -read' > Run Time 00:00:04.81 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive c -seq -write' > Run Time 00:00:03.45 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive c -flush -seq' > Run Time 00:00:00.66 > Running: Storage Assessment '-drive c -flush -ran' > Run Time 00:00:00.64 > Dshow Video Encode Time 0.00000 s > Dshow Video Decode Time 0.00000 s > Media Foundation Decode Time 0.00000 s > Disk Random 16.0 Read 323.02 MB/s 8.1 > Disk Sequential 64.0 Read 463.74 MB/s 8.1 > Disk Sequential 64.0 Write 438.41 MB/s 8.0 > Average Read Time with Sequential Writes 0.195 ms 8.6 > Latency: 95th Percentile 0.520 ms 8.7 > Latency: Maximum 10.141 ms 7.9 > Average Read Time with Random Writes 0.174 ms 8.9 > Total Run Time 00:00:10.02

Hey HardForum,I'm new here so apologies if I don't know exactly where to post this or what the format is for asking help, I assume the SSD category is proper.I'm having a problem with one of my SSDs, the random read speed is horrendous, causing me to have 38 hour backups for just ~1 TB of data to an external USB3.0 HDD (2tb).Some info about the problem:My computer has 2 SSDs, one of them is 512Gb the other is 1TB, they are both SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs. I started doing a backup and one of my drives was so incredibly slow it took over 48 hours of uptime to backup the entire PC.The C drive, 512GB, is where Windows is located. The other 1TB Drive (X is where I keep my games, files, photos, etc. After digging around various places, trying to find a solution, I realized the best place to ask would be here.I have tried numerous things so far to diagnose the problem on the 1TB SSD: TRIM is enabled, changing SATA cables, changing SATA ports, making sure the BUS of the SATA cables is open (not shared, etc). Updating drivers, changing windows power settings, so on and so forth. Nothing has really helped.So, when I backup to my external HDD: the 512GB drive is fine, it backs up in less than an hour...but when the software (Acronis) begins backing up the 1TB ssd... it runs extremely slow.I have tried various backup tools: Veeam, Windows Built-in Backup, Acronis, AOMEI, Macrium Reflect, all have the same problem.I thought, ok maybe if I backup sector-by-sector, since the linear access times are still fast, I could get away with that (since I only use the external drive for backing up my PC). Didn't help, the backup software still needs random access it seems. If I could literally clone the disk in a linear way then I bet it wouldn't be an issue since the sequential read and write on the X drive is fast enough.Anyway, if anyone knows the problem, please let me know:They are the same brand and model just different storage sizes.