Need help chosing the best NAS software for my needs

I have an old Mediasonic H82-SU3S2 8 bay drive enclosure. I could never quite get it to work correctly with USB 3.0 so on an old mini-PC I built based around a ASRock N3700-ITX embeded motherboard I installed a JMicron PCI-E SATA card and use it with that. Through this controller it's the only way I could get it to mount all 8 drives properly. What I'm basically doing right now is just using Libreelec installed on the mini-PC as a SMB host. I don't have any real need to back up the data drives (although I'm not against it), so using them as individual drives for Kodi on my local setup is fine. I don't need Plex or anything elegant, I just want to be able to manage them a little better. When transfering files to the drives on my network from my PC I'm typically getting ~100MBs. Is there any NAS software that will allow me to just import the data I already have on the drives, maybe in single drive mode? I have 8GB of ram on the mini-PC so I should be able to run most NAS software without a problem.