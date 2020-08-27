Need help choosing new 27 inch monitor for gaming

Hello everyone. In a couple of months my husband and I will be buying new PCs, and you already helped him greatly on deciding which parts to go for. For the new setup I will also need a new monitor. And I feel really lost after all the reviews and stores I checked out. I moved to Europe to live with my husband from another country and the monitor I had there was one of the Dell`s U27something. I was really happy with it and would like something thats at least not worse than the old one.

My max budget is 670 EUR (800 USD). New PC will have AMD gpu. The games I play are RPGs (isometric like Divinity and 3rd person like Witcher), sometimes I play 4X (like Stellaris) and MMO (like Guild Wars2). The thing I care about in a monitor the most is probably the quality of the image, good color representation. I was happy with what was going on in my old Dell, although the dark colors seemed a bit washed out. If possible I would like to have richer colors and darker blacks. Im after either IPS or VA. From what I have gathered IPS is better colors and VA is better blacks with worse response time. Should I care about response time with the games I play at all?

I saw many people here mention Samsung Odyssey and checked it out in the physical store, I was really pleased with the image and especially dark colors. If I compare just the image from my old Dell and Odyssey, I would probably prefer something like Odyssey. But I am not sold on the curve. I checked the 32 one and it felt like that curve really hit the spot, but it was lost on the smaller 27 one. And Im not really sold on 32 inch with 2560x1440 res either. I guess I would like more options, but not sure what to go for. Im familliar with Dells and Samsungs, but looking at Acer, LG, Asus and others, I feel like I have no clue about how they perform or which ones could be best for me. I think to go for 27 inch, I would probably prefer a flat one, especially if it has better quality/performance. And to go for 32 I would be more comfortable with 4k, but that just sounds out of my price range, and I would rather have a smaller screen with better quality.

The store I will most likely be ordering from also has Dell U2718Q and U2720Q 4K IPS (is 4k a bad idea for 27 inch?), they have Asus ROG swift PG279QE 2560x1440 IPS with G-SYNC (should I care about getting one specifically with Freesync for my AMD?), they have LG 27UL850-W 2560x1440 IPS Freesync. Are there other monitors I should look at? I would really like to look at something that could have Odyssey´s picture but wont have the curve. And I have no idea what to look for. I checked rtings as well and simply got lost in it.