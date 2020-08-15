Need help choosing a replacement motherboard for an I-6700k processor please.

Hi, I built a computer almost 5 years ago strictly for gaming and the motherboard (Gigabyte LGA1151 Z170X Gaming 7) was nothing but trouble. It finally went to hell on me. I wont go into details, because there are entire threads discussing the issue (gigabyte mb wont boot, need to remove cmos battery and unplug overnight, etc). I only have one computer, and need to get it going again before covid solitude drives me crazy. I just want to replace my dead motherboard with a reliable motherboard and need suggestions. I have a I6700K 4 Ghz, 980TI, 64 gigs of dram, 1 TB M.2 nvme SSD, Corsair Hydro 110i GTX cooler. Nothing fancy, i use a 1080 monitor, no 4K gaming, no overclocking. I just want a proven motherboard with a non garbage bios. Preferably affordable (~$100) and still commercially available (dont want to buy used). Any suggestions. And thanks in advance.