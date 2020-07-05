Need help choosing a good Chromebook

alpharalpha
n00b
Joined
- Nov 10, 2017
Needs to be zoom compatible and user friendly for adult and child; 2in1 would be ideal but not required; reliability is #1; at least 64gb internal storage, and a good component set so not sluggish, glitchy etc.
I have found the following, they seem ok but have mixed reviews; can you please help me with this, opinions on ones listed, or suggestions for something else. Thanks.
Acer Spin 311
Dell Inspiron 14
Lenovo C340
Acer 715 (the no-backlit keyboard version)
Samsung Chromebook 3
