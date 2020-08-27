Need help choosing 32” monitor for school/work

We recently bought two AOC 27” 27V2H monitors from Best Buy for my gf who is starting her online schooling and wanted dual monitor setup for school and work related purposes. But it seems like even after updating all the drivers the monitors keep flickering off/on every few minutes. I thought initially it was the cables and adapters so we got new DP-HDMI cable to see if this fixed the issue it it doesn’t. She is getting frustrated and upset so I suggested let’s return the AOC monitors and get something big like I had initially suggested. She has agreed to try that.
System Specs:
i7-6700K - Coolermaster Hyper 212
ASUS MAXIMUS VIII Hero Alpha
500gb SAMSUNG 850EVO
750w EVGA PSU
32GB (16x2) DDR4 generic ram
My only thing is I’m not sure what monitor you pick from, I saw some pretty good price on Costco for their 32” monitors. The three options I saw were:
1: $179 - LG - 32MN60T-B
https://www.costco.com/lg-32"-class-fhd-ips-freesync-monitor.product.100676512.html
- 1920 x 1080 Resolution
- 75Hz Refresh Rate
- 5ms Response Time
- AMD FreeSync Technology
https://www.costco.com/samsung-32"-class-fhd-curved-monitor.product.100416413.html
- 1920x1080 Resolution
- 60 Hz Refresh Rate
- 4ms Response Time
- 3000:1 Contrast Ratio
3: $230- Acer: ET322QU
https://www.costco.com/acer-32"-class-wqhd-ips-freesync-monitor.product.100511548.html
- 2560 x 1440 Resolution
- 75 Hz Refresh Rate
- 4ms Response Time
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 x 2W Speakers
I‘m leaning towards the Acer monitor because it has a higher resolution hence bigger screen real estate to have many windows open. My only thing is will the iGPU of the 6700k be able to push 2560x1440 resolution without any issues and especially that annoying flickering on/off. It’s driving her nuts with the dual 27” setup since I can’t seem to fix the flickering.
