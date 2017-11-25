Need help: Can a Eaton UPS fails due to an old defective battery keep charging

I would like to re-visit this scenario:I found 2 links:now, if a UPS battery is dead, and you keep charging it, you are over charging in a matter of speaking.and someone in the industry told me:The battery charger inside the UPS is built so the lower the voltage is on a battery, the more power it applies to the charging circuit (this is very common sense). However, when the voltage of the battery is too low (a total dead battery), the charger wants to send so much power to the battery that it would destroy itselfthe charger circuit is on its last leg, as it was trying to charge a dead battery for months, it remains as open circuit after the old defective battery was removed. As such, once a health battery is installed, the circuit becomes closed, and a dying charger circuit simply can't handle the demand to charge a healthy battery, and as it tries (for the last time), it dies. Since that charger circuit is part of the UPS, the UPS dies.can anyone confirms the above theory?