Need help: Can a Eaton UPS fails due to an old defective battery keep charging

So this guy has a Eaton UPS, the battery has been blinking "Replace" for easily 9 months. He won't do anything.
Eventually, he finally replaced it with a new battery, but as soon as the new battery is connected, the whole UPS dies. Has anyone of you seen this before? And what is the cause?
