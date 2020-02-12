Need help benchmarking Asus TUF Gaming X570 plus wifi

I just built a new machine with Ryzen 3800X, Asus TUF Gaming X570, 32GB Trident Z Neo ram, EVGA 2060 KO Ultra and EVO 970 NVME drive. The machine just doesn't seem as fast as I think it should be. What can I do to benchmark to make sure everything is running as it should be?

I have not attempted any overclock yet.

I just ran CPU-Z too look at the DRAM Freq and it says 1064.5Mhz? This is 3600 RAM? Do I have something set wrong?

Thanks for any advice
 
I went into the bios and set the ram to 3600 and now it will not boot. Any ideas on how to get back into the bios now so I can change it?
 
sasquatch182 said:
I went into the bios and set the ram to 3600 and now it will not boot. Any ideas on how to get back into the bios now so I can change it?
Clear CMOS. If you don't know what that is, look in your motherboard's manual.
 
Installation of various software seems low to me.

Am I wrong that CPUZ or HWINFO should show the memory speed at 3600Mhz?
It shows
Dram Feq 1064.5Mhz
FSBdRAM 3:32
CL 15
RAS to CAs 15
Ras Precharge 15
cycle time 36
Bank cycle time 51
command rate 2T
 
You have to set the memory to that speed in bios. Set it using XMP. If you just change the frequency without changing the timings or voltage it likely won't boot.
 
