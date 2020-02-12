Need help benchmarking Asus TUF Gaming X570 plus wifi

I just built a new machine with Ryzen 3800X, Asus TUF Gaming X570, 32GB Trident Z Neo ram, EVGA 2060 KO Ultra and EVO 970 NVME drive. The machine just doesn't seem as fast as I think it should be. What can I do to benchmark to make sure everything is running as it should be?



I have not attempted any overclock yet.



I just ran CPU-Z too look at the DRAM Freq and it says 1064.5Mhz? This is 3600 RAM? Do I have something set wrong?



Thanks for any advice