Need help an 8 bay external enclosure with mini-sas connection

ChrisBenn

I couldn't find any when I looked, and especially not at that price unless you do some sort of DIY with a case, powersupply, mounting the drives, and running breakout cables or something.

For 4 drives ~130 seems to be about where it's at:
http://www.provantage.com/cru-dataport-0044-7100-5140~7CRUR03Q.htm
or
http://www.addonics.com/products/raid_system/mst4.asp
I bought 2 of the addonics with the infiniband 8487 and use a 8487 <-> 8088 cable to hook to my server.

The norco systems become really cost effective once you start having to by external enclosures :).

Chris
 
checksix

yes i knoe that the norco sulution would be better.
But since i live en denmark and have to think about shipping import tax and such
my max budget for my external case is about 200 - 250$.

I still have to fill it with disks since it is going to run with a Proliant microserver i need about 12 2TB disks. So the tab is running.
 
Stanza33

Build your own

if you have a card with external ports try this

Grab one of those External SAS to internal MiniSAS or SATA devices.
(Search ebay for sff-8087 to 8088);) approx $45 for a 3 port one
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/3-Port-SFF-8088-SFF-8087-Mini-SAS-Adapter-Connector-/370511004486?pt=LH_DefaultDomain_0&hash=item56442d4346
Grab an external to external cable
Grab your own case of choosing
Grab a PSU
Some internal breakout Cables sff-8087 to 4 x SATA

Optional SAS expander for more than 4 ports in the external case

And roll your own.... then you are not limited in anyway

===

Or a possibly cheaper way "ghetto" way

Grab an old HP SAS Backplane from ebay (8x2.5inch or 6x3.5inch port ones for example) Look for one out of a ML350 G5 or similar..... they can be had for about $18usd and up;)
eg
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-419618-001-8x1-SAS-SATA-Backplane-Board-/200609112655?pt=COMP_EN_Servers&hash=item2eb53c224f

or
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-412736-001-8x1-SAS-SATA-Backplane-DL380-G5-/400219277506?pt=COMP_EN_Servers&hash=item5d2eed88c2

Then all you need is to power it off some power supply...and feed a "XYZ to sff-8484" cable out the rear of the Microserver and plug it into the Backplane for 4 drives...2 x cables for 8 drives etc

XYZ to SFF-8484 cable being..... what ever port you have on your SAS controller in the microserver to the Backplane....

Seeing as you have the P410 controller you will be looking for say 2 of the sff-8087 to sff-8484 cables....

if you are doing it on the cheap there are lots of different ways you can go:D

.
 
checksix

Thanks for the great ideas have some questions regardig this build.

1 What kind of kabinet would you recomen for this ?? 8 drives 3.5"

2 How big should the powersupply be in watts? since power is expensive i want to keep down the power needed

3 the backplanes witch power connector is needed to supply these? and what cables are needed to the harddrives cannot se on the picture what is needed?
 
Stanza33

checksix said:
Thanks for the great ideas have some questions regardig this build.

1 What kind of kabinet would you recomen for this ?? 8 drives 3.5"
I would buy the backplane (or actually the backplane AND drive cage if you can find one cheap) then once that arrives you can figure out how you would like to mount it.

If it was me and money was short...... use something like motherboard standoffs. (things that hold the motherboard off the case) but longer versions of them (or screw say 4 or 5 together.

If money is better buy the backplane and cage together.......then you will be able to mount that easier inside a computer case with some spare metal / plastic etc.

For example $45
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-413985-001-Proliant-ML350-G5-SAS-Drive-Cage-/360371106585?pt=COMP_EN_Networking_Components&hash=item53e7cab319

check it has the backplane included with it before buying;)

And also purchase some drive trays to go in the cage
2.5 inch drive trays with screws are here
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-2-5-378343-002-SATA-SAS-Tray-Caddy-DL380-DL360-G6-/300560947058?pt=COMP_EN_Networking_Components&hash=item45fad41772

As for how to mount the cage.... have a look here as an example


checksix said:
2 How big should the powersupply be in watts? since power is expensive i want to keep down the power needed
8 x 2.5inch drive are not that much power needed.....350w maximum?


checksix said:
3 the backplanes witch power connector is needed to supply these? and what cables are needed to the harddrives cannot se on the picture what is needed?
10pin connection, maybe cut smaller a motherboard power plug? from 24pin to 10pin;)

I can find you which pins have which connections if needed:)

no cables are needed to the hard drives....... they directly connect to the backplane.

.
 
checksix

hi stanza33

i want to use standrat sata disks 3.5" they use more power right???
 
Stanza33

They are there, tho they only hold 6 drives not 8

search eBay for "HP sas cage"
 
thefreeaccount

The difference between the US & AU ebay sites is pretty amazing...why are prices higher and selection lower across the board in the US?
 
checksix

My problem is still that i need some how to add 8* 3.5" drives to my server.
2.5" drives are expensive and do not have the large amount of storrage i need.
 
ChrisBenn

You can always buy a regular ATX case with 8+ internal drive slots, 2 reverse breakout cables, and then whatever adapters you need to connect to your setup.
That's going to be probably the cheapeast (barring any e-bay steals), but kinda makes the microserver pointless.
 
checksix

I now got a Hp sas expander card.

Can you recomend me a cheap enclosure with room for about 8 or 10 disks?

The psu sice needed

A cheap motherboard to power the expander card.

and just a followup question.

will the motherboard keep on powering the expander card witout booting to an os???
 
checksix

Great thanks.

Can anyone recomend a verey cheap motherboard with cpu onboard to power the expander card
 
drescherjm

I would not get an expander if you do not need it. I mean a 8 port HBAs are cheaper than expanders. I guess that means you want to use HW raid and you will be getting a HW raid card with less than 8 ports.
 
Rock-the-Lobster

Stanza33 said:
I would buy the backplane (or actually the backplane AND drive cage if you can find one cheap) then once that arrives you can figure out how you would like to mount it.

If it was me and money was short...... use something like motherboard standoffs. (things that hold the motherboard off the case) but longer versions of them (or screw say 4 or 5 together.

If money is better buy the backplane and cage together.......then you will be able to mount that easier inside a computer case with some spare metal / plastic etc.

For example $45
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-41398..._EN_Networking_Components&hash=item53e7cab319

check it has the backplane included with it before buying;)

And also purchase some drive trays to go in the cage
2.5 inch drive trays with screws are here
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-2-5-3..._EN_Networking_Components&hash=item45fad41772

As for how to mount the cage.... have a look here as an example
drive_cage_close.jpg



8 x 2.5inch drive are not that much power needed.....350w maximum?




10pin connection, maybe cut smaller a motherboard power plug? from 24pin to 10pin;)

I can find you which pins have which connections if needed:)

no cables are needed to the hard drives....... they directly connect to the backplane.

.
Hello Stanza33,
I know this is an OLD - Very OLD Post BUT:
If you are around still?
I'd be very interested in the PINOUT for the: HP 412736-001 SAS 8 Bay Backplane Power connector

I have searched the internet and looked at various power supply pictures for this board and most seem all to very slightly different in some way.
The several that I found similar I have tried creating a cable for but don't seem to work, I get all lights on steady? the P400 raid card does not pick up the 4 drives connected?
So I'm hoping the card isn't broken and its just i have the power on the wrong pins.

heres hoping for a long shot.......
 
