Need help an 8 bay external enclosure with mini-sas connection

1 What kind of kabinet would you recomen for this ?? 8 drives 3.5"
In the USA eBay site (www.ebay.com) I get no hits if I leave the quotes on. If I search without the quotes, I get only 2.5 inch sas cages.They are there, tho they only hold 6 drives not 8
search eBay for "HP sas cage"
Yes doesn't seem to be much on there at the moment.In the USA eBay site (www.ebay.com) I get no hits if I leave the quotes on. If I search without the quotes, I get only 2.5 inch sas cages.
Hello Stanza33,I would buy the backplane (or actually the backplane AND drive cage if you can find one cheap) then once that arrives you can figure out how you would like to mount it.
If it was me and money was short...... use something like motherboard standoffs. (things that hold the motherboard off the case) but longer versions of them (or screw say 4 or 5 together.
If money is better buy the backplane and cage together.......then you will be able to mount that easier inside a computer case with some spare metal / plastic etc.
For example $45
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-41398..._EN_Networking_Components&hash=item53e7cab319
check it has the backplane included with it before buying
And also purchase some drive trays to go in the cage
2.5 inch drive trays with screws are here
http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/HP-2-5-3..._EN_Networking_Components&hash=item45fad41772
As for how to mount the cage.... have a look here as an example
8 x 2.5inch drive are not that much power needed.....350w maximum?
10pin connection, maybe cut smaller a motherboard power plug? from 24pin to 10pin
I can find you which pins have which connections if needed
no cables are needed to the hard drives....... they directly connect to the backplane.
