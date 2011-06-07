Need help an 8 bay external enclosure with mini-sas connection

Build your ownif you have a card with external ports try thisGrab one of those External SAS to internal MiniSAS or SATA devices.(Search ebay for sff-8087 to 8088)approx $45 for a 3 port oneGrab an external to external cableGrab your own case of choosingGrab a PSUSome internal breakout Cables sff-8087 to 4 x SATAOptional SAS expander for more than 4 ports in the external caseAnd roll your own.... then you are not limited in anyway===Or a possibly cheaper way "ghetto" wayGrab an old HP SAS Backplane from ebay (8x2.5inch or 6x3.5inch port ones for example) Look for one out of a ML350 G5 or similar..... they can be had for about $18usd and upegorThen all you need is to power it off some power supply...and feed a "XYZ to sff-8484" cable out the rear of the Microserver and plug it into the Backplane for 4 drives...2 x cables for 8 drives etcSeeing as you have the P410 controller you will be looking for say 2 of the sff-8087 to sff-8484 cables....if you are doing it on the cheap there are lots of different ways you can go