Need help adding USB 2.5 NIC adapter

LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,251
Hi guys!
I am a complete OMV noob. My server was setup by someone no longer available to help. It was created to store Photo work backups and host my Emby Server.
I want to update it to a 2.5 NIC using a USB adapter but cannot figure out how to make it works as is not plug and play.
I got my new switch ready and my HTPC is already doing 2.5 so only need the server to take advantage of the faster speeds.
Any help will be appreciated.
Thanks!
 
