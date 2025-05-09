Need help adding USB 2.5 NIC adapter

LGabrielPhoto
Hi guys!
I am a complete OMV noob. My server was setup by someone no longer available to help. It was created to store Photo work backups and host my Emby Server.
I want to update it to a 2.5 NIC using a USB adapter but cannot figure out how to make it works as is not plug and play.
I got my new switch ready and my HTPC is already doing 2.5 so only need the server to take advantage of the faster speeds.
Any help will be appreciated.
Thanks!
