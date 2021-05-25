Need good x299 Board with 10G - NOT x299 Designare

Working on a 10980XE system, bought a x299 Designare that has ... proven exceptionally problematic. To the point of driving me mad. (First 16X slot doesn't work for video cards, doesn't recognize NVMe drives being installed in BIOS even though they work fine, constant crashes and other problems). Ditching this board, picking something else - normally I'd turn straight to ASUS, but the only board with built-in 10G that they have is the Rampage VI Extreme Encore - at $750. Is there anything out there I missed? The x299 Creation is out of production, so it's not up for consideration.