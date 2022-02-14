Need God of War saved game *Some SPOILERS*

OpenSource Ghost
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 1
Basically lost my God of War saved game and was hoping someone could upload one in a similar location with similar progress. The game was quite linear and customizable. Gear and skills didn't matter much.
My progress was something like this:
A saved game somewhere around there would be great .
My progress was something like this:
- Mimir's Head with me
- Just killed/freed the first Valkyrie
- Freed 2nd dragon
- Was on my way to Jötnar, but have not entered it yet
-
- Just killed/freed the first Valkyrie
- Freed 2nd dragon
- Was on my way to Jötnar, but have not entered it yet
-
A saved game somewhere around there would be great .