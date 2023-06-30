Need gaming laptop recommendations

I am a desktop guy and am not an expert on laptops. I am trying to find a gaming laptop for a friend of mine that wants to play Baldur's Gate 3. He is extremely CHEAP! I am trying to get him a great deal. Here are the specs for Baldur's Gate 3:
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 150 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 150 GB available space
Here is a deal I found:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...-156-laptop-computer-platinum-collection-gray
