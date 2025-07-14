Need for Speed on ice?

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,667
Been reading about this here and there for a couple of days, seems it might be true.Need for Speed has been around since the 90s and played a major role in both gaming and car culture. It wasn’t just a game series. It had a movie, influenced a generation of car enthusiasts, and funded Speedhunters, a site dedicated to car photography and stories from around the world. You can say, it was a generation-defining game.
For months, fans noticed Speedhunters hadn’t posted anything new since April. Now we know why. Matthew Everingham, one of the site’s longtime contributors, confirmed on social media that EA has shelved the Need for Speed series. With that decision, funding for Speedhunters stopped as well.