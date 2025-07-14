  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Need for Speed on ice?

Need for Speed has been around since the 90s and played a major role in both gaming and car culture. It wasn’t just a game series. It had a movie, influenced a generation of car enthusiasts, and funded Speedhunters, a site dedicated to car photography and stories from around the world. You can say, it was a generation-defining game.

For months, fans noticed Speedhunters hadn’t posted anything new since April. Now we know why. Matthew Everingham, one of the site’s longtime contributors, confirmed on social media that EA has shelved the Need for Speed series. With that decision, funding for Speedhunters stopped as well.
Been reading about this here and there for a couple of days, seems it might be true.

1752500435158.png
 
Yup. TBH, I'm fine with it. Used to absolutely love the NFS series since og and porsche etc, and now it's just a big production with ridiculous characters and gameplay. Was fun at first, but past worn out imo now.
 
4saken said:
Yup. TBH, I'm fine with it. Used to absolutely love the NFS series since og and porsche etc, and now it's just a big production with ridiculous characters and gameplay. Was fun at first, but past worn out imo now.
Agree. Carbon was the last NFS I really enjoyed. PU is the best in the series. I could never get into any of the nu-NFS games.
 
was looking forward to "need for speed: on ice"
title could use a "put" ;)
kinda a bummer but it has been getting long in the tooth and the last couple i tried i couldnt even get to run right....
 
This series needs to go back to its roots. These games are supposed to be about racing exotic sports cars without the nonsense storylines and campy acting.

Underground and Underground 2 were the low points of the series. I say this as someone that finished NFS Undercover for both the PC and the Wii (I'm surprised the Wii didn't explode since the game felt like its code was held together with the digital equivalent of duct tape, bubble gum and paper clips).
 
Scubagon said:
This series needs to go back to its roots. These games are supposed to be about racing exotic sports cars without the nonsense storylines and campy acting.

Underground and Underground 2 were the low points of the series. I say this as someone that finished NFS Undercover for both the PC and the Wii (I'm surprised the Wii didn't explode since the game felt like its code was held together with the digital equivalent of duct tape, bubble gum and paper clips).
2015 was the low point of the series. Unbound is what killed it. The success of the Underground series is what kept the series alive and why that philosophy was kept going forward until Most Wanted 2012 after popularity started dropping off again.
 
underground and underground 2 were amazing. Actually had that fast and the furious feel to it.
 
