Need for Speed Heat

To me the NFS series ended with Hot Pursuit 2, yes in 2002. That was the last game true to the NFS legacy : No-nonsense street racing with exotic cars. Underground was such a departure from what NFS stood for that I never played it unless some friends "forced" me to.

And I did enjoy Shift2 as a decent arcade track racer, but that's not NFS to me. But the clear low point in the series was most wanted, not the first, but the abomination by criterion. Those guys and vehicle physics have no intersection when put on a venn diagram.

Click to expand...