Need for Speed Heat

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by polonyc2, Aug 14, 2019.

    polonyc2

    polonyc2

    EA Ghost is set to reveal its next Need for Speed installment later today, but details about the racer have supposedly already leaked...Heat is said to have a more serious story in an open-world setting...the game won’t feature a day-night cycle and rainy weather is confirmed to be included...to the delight of many fans, Heat won’t be always-online and can be paused if needed

    developer Ghost Games will use Need for Speed Heat as a foundation for all Need for Speed titles in the future with Heat being a fusion between 2015’s Need for Speed and Need for Speed Rivals. ..the graphics of Heat are said to be better than those of Need for Speed Payback and should be on par with 2015’s Need for Speed reboot

     
    Derangel

    Derangel

    Bet it will bet yet another microtransaction filled, "games as a service", half-assed beta, disguised as a full game release like everything else from EA these days. I'm sure it will also be absolute dog shit like the last handful of NFS games.
     
    M76

    M76

    The only way I'd trust it if it was developed by Eden. (NFS Porsche, TDU)
     
    vegeta535

    vegeta535

    With EA behind it I don't trust it no matter who the developer is. People need to stop buying EA games and let them go bankrupt.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius

    Looks like a possible return to the Underground series style of game, which could be good. No gameplay, though, so no way to be sure. But looks like a lot of that "leaked" information was from some dude speculating on screenshots. It is obviously not set in the '80s and there is still day time judging from the trailer. A "darker" story also doesn't mean they're shooting for an 'M' rating.

    No doubt this will be laden with loot boxes and microtransaction bullshitery, though. The past 2 years of EA releases has sworn me off of EA games for the foreseeable future.
     
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ

    I couldn't agree more and I'm absolutely stealing "bullshitery" and adding it to my vocabulary. ;)
     
    MavericK

    MavericK

    We'll see, I would say I'm highly skeptical of anything good coming back to the NFS franchise while it's with EA. The last entry that had fucking randomized cards for car upgrades was kind of the nail in the coffin for the series as far as I'm concerned.
     
    Saturn_V

    Saturn_V

    I played Porsche Unleashed for seven years after it's 00' release. Remake that game damnit.
     
    M76

    M76

    I'd still occasionally think about playing Test Drive Unlimited. I need nothing more than that game had.
     
    M76

    M76

    Seems more like ProStreet to me. Mixed with some fast and furious bs. I hope they add a 50 mile long runway.

    Meanwhile at an EA Board meeting:
    Make a rear wing for a car: Costs 2 designers 1 hour of work. We pay them minimum wage anyway so it's $15. Sell it for $2.99. If just 10 toxic gamers buy it we already made 100% profit! But we project selling 10.000 of each item!
     
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune

    Couldn't have said it better
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2

    I used to buy the NFS games yearly for awhile...I forgot the last one I bought- maybe it was Most Wanted...the series has been surpassed by Forza and even the Dirt series...they need to do a drastic overhaul to get this series back on track
     
    M76

    M76

    To me the NFS series ended with Hot Pursuit 2, yes in 2002. That was the last game true to the NFS legacy : No-nonsense street racing with exotic cars. Underground was such a departure from what NFS stood for that I never played it unless some friends "forced" me to.
    And I did enjoy Shift2 as a decent arcade track racer, but that's not NFS to me. But the clear low point in the series was most wanted, not the first, but the abomination by criterion. Those guys and vehicle physics have no intersection when put on a venn diagram.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius

    Funny because Most Wanted 2005 is considered by many to be the last great NFS game, and it followed the same formula the Underground series established. Personally, I've pretty much enjoyed every NFS up until Criterion took the reins over back in 2010. Criterion should go back to what they do best and make another Burnout game. Their design philosophy doesn't fit NFS at all.
     
    MavericK

    MavericK

    Yeah, I started playing Forza and haven't really looked back at NFS. I think I got one of the newer ones on Origin for like $5 and barely played it, sucked pretty bad. I think it was the 2015 one that was just titled "Need for Speed". I heard Rivals wasn't much better.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel

    I liked Underground for what it was. It was very unlike NFS but was still a really good game on its own. It really should have been its own racing series though. Loved Most Wanted 2005 and enjoyed some aspects of Carbon but the series was clearly losing steam by then. The Criterion games were just not great NFS titles. It never felt like the devs really wanted to make NFS games and it clearly was never what they were skilled at so all the Criterion ones ended up seeming like they were made solely because it was that or have no job.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2

    Need for Speed Heat Official Gameplay Trailer

     
    Derangel

    Derangel

    I legit can't tell this apart from several dozen other racing games on the market. This might be the most generic looking racing game in a long ass time. What a sad state this franchise is in.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2

    I think what differentiates these racing games is the maps and the customization options...
     
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune

    Doesn't look like it's changed much in the last 12 years. I'm sure it'll do fine on the consoles.
     
    MavericK

    MavericK

    It looks like they just went Forza Horizon with the livery editing and avatar customization. My guess is this will still be far more arcade-y, though.

    I like the idea of the police chases, I wish Forza had some stuff like that. It's pretty much just pure racing outside of some "tag" type games.
     
    Westwood Arrakis

    Westwood Arrakis

    I think Carbon was the one I liked the best. Like, you could morph the cars into all sorts of things.
     
    Armenius

    Armenius

    Some gameplay footage coming out from Gamescom. Played on PS4, it looks like. There is some crazy texture pop-in when the surface gets wet. Otherwise, actually does not look bad. This one is developed by the old series runner Black Box instead of Criterion.



    IGN gameplay for the LOLs. Whoever is playing has a hardon for the handbrake.

     
    MavericK

    MavericK

    Not really that impressed with what I'm seeing.

    And duh, of course you use the handbrake a lot, because in NFS-land physics that's the only way you can drift around a 90-degree corner at 90 MPH. :rolleyes:
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2

    it literally looks like the same game from 7 years ago with updated graphics...
     
    Derangel

    Derangel

    Black Box was shut down in 2013. This is developed by Ghost Games the same devs behind Rivals, 2015, and Payback.
     
    dgz

    dgz

    Not a fan of what I am seeing here. Why won't they make something as simple and fun as NFS2? :(
     
    Armenius

    Armenius

    MavericK

    MavericK

    Wow, this game didn't even have native wheel support at launch? Glad I didn't bother with it.
     
