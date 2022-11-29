Need Fan recommendations for IceGiant ProSiphon Elite CPU Cooler

Circumnavigate
I'm cooling a Threadripper 3970x with a stock IceGiant and my CPU is overheating while I play Valheim.
Looks like the stock fans aren't powerful enough for how much heat a 3970x generates. When I boot into bios my CPU temp is at 55 c, and I live in a cold place too.
Does anyone have any recommendations as to what fans I should get to replace the ones on my IceGiant so that they would cool the 3970x better?
I've attached a screenshot of the stock fan specifications.
I'm thinking about going for a NF-F12 industrialPPC-3000 PWM do you guys think that would be a good choice?
