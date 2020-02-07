Need efficient PSU for 24/7/365 on home server

I'm building a home server and the server will be on 24/7/365. I'd like to spend a little more initially and then save on electricity and potentially avoid explosions from a crappy PSU. I'm looking into a 750Watts. I'll have 6-8 3.5 SATA drives in it.



Any recommendations will be appreciated... and let me know if I should get less or more than 750W. Also, I'm not an expert on the Bronze/Gold/Platinum (I'm assuming Platinum is best) and what 80+ means or what I should look for.



Thanks, guys!!