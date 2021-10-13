Need Clarification About Bridge Tied Load x2 Amps and Power Supply Amperage

D

DWD1961

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
979
When using bridge tied load, will your power supply need to have double the amperage in order to get the benefit from using BTL?

ex:

Power Supply 24V @ 5A
Amp Chips: Both amps need 24V @ 5A to meet their single maximum power rating.

So, if you use x2 of those amps, will yuor power supply amperage need to double in order to supply the addition power?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top