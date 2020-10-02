Need assurance on my network setup 2.5bps

So I have two z490 mobos with the 2.5gbps lan ports ,

i also own a 2.5gbps router called the Asus RT AX86u



With the new network standard will I be able to transfer 2.5gbps to my other desktop through my RT AX 86u?



Right now the 2.5gbps port on the router is for the WAN to my comcast xb7 2.5gbps port.



Not sure how this new networking standard works , do the lan ports just become 2.5gbps on the router as long as you have two network cards communicating at 2.5gbps?



I