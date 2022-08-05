Need assistants w/ Fractal Torrent RGB variant ( How to daisy chain the RGB fans correctly and where to plug in )

Hardforum Team,

I just completed my new Fractal Design Torrent build yesterday. Everything turned on except the RGB fans that come with the case. I followed the instructions in the manual even though they are pretty vague. Wanted to see if anyone else has the same case and if you went thru the same experience as I am. If so, how did you daisy chain the fans together and where did you plug the RGB connector at the end of the loop?

Thank,
 
The RGB fans need to be connected to a RGB controller on your motherboard or a separate controller hub. I have the non-RGB version of the torrent and have all my lighting connected to the motherboard aRGB headers. The controller that comes installed with the torrent is just a PWM fan speed controller and does not handle RGB lighting. What motherboard are you using?
 
