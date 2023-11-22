Need assistance with ram upgrade

Hi guy's, last year i build a new PC with the following specs : CPU: Ryzen 5600x, motherboard: MSI B550 A pro, Ram: 32GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 3600MHz PC4-28800 CL18 RGB Dual Channel Kit (2X 16GB). Cl 18 22-22-42



So now since I am a game developer 32 GB is not enough for my daily work in UE5 and I need to upgrade to 64 GB so my question is can I order the same 32GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo and expect it to work at 3600 like my 2 sticks presently?



I ask the question after a full day reading and many mention 4 sticks of dual channel ram will lead to instability or even not booting at all or it will need to be lowered to run a t 3200 instead of 3600.



It would cost me less to order the same kit than to buy another 64 GB kit (2x32) so that why i need to know if it will work. I know i can order and return it if it doesn't work but i would like to save the hassle of returning it.



Thank for any help i can get to clarify this issue