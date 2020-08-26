Need Assistance - Hard Line Plumbing - Fittings not Fitting

Hey all - I have come to you all for some advice. I am building my first hardlined, water-cooled system, and I have run into an issue with the fan mounted radiator location and EK fittings - NOT FITTING in the space left. I have the EK 16mm hardline fittings and the Eximo SX 360 radiators. When I mount the 120mm fan to the radiator - there is not enough room to get the fittings to fit into the ports on the radiator. It's JUST not enough room. I have tried using a QL120 Corsair and SL120 Lian Li fan - and in both cases its exactly the same amount of "screw you, try a different fitting".. or Screw you, get a different radiator".. or "Your Screwed". The EK fittings are 24mm in diameter - and I cannot find a listing anywhere for the diameter of really any other "standoff/extender" fittings I could use to get the hardline fittings above the radiator. (I have 3 Rads - same story all 3) Any help - ideas or suggestions - greatly appreciated! Pic of the system as far as I can go - till I get this figured out.