Need Antenna Recommendation. Stations are 35-50 Miles out.

I would go to TV Fool and find out what you can receive from your location. TV Fool gives much more information, like contour maps ( using local or Google Earth ) and path information and graphs. This information is useful in determining whether mountains/hills are in the signal path. I'm using an Antennas Direct DB4 in my attic and pick up stations up to 60 miles away and up to 80 miles away IF I point the antenna towards individual towers. My next step is to get an Antennas Direct DB8e or Solid Signal HDB8X and pole mount outside. These double 4-bay antennas can be rigged together or pointed in two different directions, which is what I need since I have towers scattered everywhere. I only have one channel in VHF which is a duplicate of my local network. These are UHF antennas but will work with VHF up to about 20 miles.



TV Fool provides a link to your station/signal report which you can include in a forum post for us to look at.



As far as cutting the cord. Doing it completely depends on your goals. I'm a long-time subscriber to Dish network and had their Everything Pack. I dropped down to the Welcome Pack ( $20 ) and added HBO for $10 a month. Main reason was so that I could keep the DVR and record OTA programming. My Dish bill is $38 a month. I have a Roku 4 ( but using my old Roku 3 since the 4 doesn't work with my Denon receiver ) and Amazon Prime and also use the Roku to access HBO Go. I have plenty to watch, but I also don't have a lot of time to watch TV and the DVR/On Demand is a requirement for me to time-shift.