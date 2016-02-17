Need Antenna Recommendation. Stations are 35-50 Miles out.

Just as the title says. Finally got the wife on board with cutting the cord. Use antennapoint.com to find my local stations. Looks like the are all about 37 - 42 miles out. Need an antenna to catch these stations.
Mounting Option One:
Have a bookshelf on side my TV. Could use one of those flat sticky antennas and mount it to the back of the book shelf.
Mounting Option Two.
Put the Antenna in the Attic and run a coax cable down through the wall to the AVR.
