Need Antenna Recommendation. Stations are 35-50 Miles out.

D

doug_7506

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 17, 2004
Messages
3,247
Just as the title says. Finally got the wife on board with cutting the cord. Use antennapoint.com to find my local stations. Looks like the are all about 37 - 42 miles out. Need an antenna to catch these stations.

Mounting Option One:
Have a bookshelf on side my TV. Could use one of those flat sticky antennas and mount it to the back of the book shelf.

Mounting Option Two.
Put the Antenna in the Attic and run a coax cable down through the wall to the AVR.
 
T

techobrien

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2010
Messages
132
If you're crafty you can make a DIY one pretty cheap. I use a similar setup with good results (stations about 25 miles away). Here's an example
As an added benefit, trying something like this will tell you if you can get away with a passive antenna or if you need one with an amplifier.
 
I

iowa_doug

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2015
Messages
281
By "cutting the cord", is this dropping cable or satellite? I used to have DirecTV, and after cancelling it I mounted an antenna on the dish mount outside and it has worked well ever since. I'm more of a proponent to mount antennas outside whenever possible, especially if your roof has any metal. In my case, I used an RCA ANT751R antenna, although the range of this antenna (40 miles) is right at your requirement (37-42 miles).

A quick word of caution about the ClearStream 5 - it doesn't look like it's built to handle low VHF channels (2-6). If these stations aren't in your area, then I agree that this antenna may be a good option as well.
 
Last edited:
J

jevans64

Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
796
I would go to TV Fool and find out what you can receive from your location. TV Fool gives much more information, like contour maps ( using local or Google Earth ) and path information and graphs. This information is useful in determining whether mountains/hills are in the signal path. I'm using an Antennas Direct DB4 in my attic and pick up stations up to 60 miles away and up to 80 miles away IF I point the antenna towards individual towers. My next step is to get an Antennas Direct DB8e or Solid Signal HDB8X and pole mount outside. These double 4-bay antennas can be rigged together or pointed in two different directions, which is what I need since I have towers scattered everywhere. I only have one channel in VHF which is a duplicate of my local network. These are UHF antennas but will work with VHF up to about 20 miles.

TV Fool provides a link to your station/signal report which you can include in a forum post for us to look at.

As far as cutting the cord. Doing it completely depends on your goals. I'm a long-time subscriber to Dish network and had their Everything Pack. I dropped down to the Welcome Pack ( $20 ) and added HBO for $10 a month. Main reason was so that I could keep the DVR and record OTA programming. My Dish bill is $38 a month. I have a Roku 4 ( but using my old Roku 3 since the 4 doesn't work with my Denon receiver ) and Amazon Prime and also use the Roku to access HBO Go. I have plenty to watch, but I also don't have a lot of time to watch TV and the DVR/On Demand is a requirement for me to time-shift.
 
Last edited:
D

doug_7506

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 17, 2004
Messages
3,247
4NwXHE3.png


Here is my area. I called antenna direct and they were extremely helpful. They recommended a ClearStream 4.

From the chart above, I'm really only trying to pick up channels 34, 45, and 13. Anything else is a bonus.

Also, I'm dropping cable, but have a satellite dish outside. I may consider mounting it on the pole outside. Good advice!
 
D

doug_7506

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 17, 2004
Messages
3,247
Stereodude said:
The product page for it at Antennas Direct says it's only for channels 7-13.
Click to expand...

Yeah, when I talked to them they said the CS5 wouldn't work. I went ahead and bought the CS4 and a powered distribution block. By calling they also offered to take 10% off my order. Paid $180 for antenna + mounting hardware + distribution block.

After doing some research, looks like I shouldn't have any problem picking up NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, and Fox, which is great.

Also ordered the Hauppauge xbox one OTA adapter. With the planned DVR functionality coming soon, it seems perfect.
 
Riccochet

Riccochet

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 11, 2007
Messages
27,229
I have a ClearStream 4V in my attic with a cheap radio shack amp'd distribution block. I pick up stations 60+ miles away with no problem and it's not even pointed at those stations. Overall I get about 40 stations and I'm situated about 25+ miles from the Charlotte stations, 60+ from Hickory stations and 80+ from Greensboro stations. Get them all.
 
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,926
I get a butt load of channels. But most are jesus channels. So I have to delete all them in WMC.
 
D

doug_7506

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 17, 2004
Messages
3,247
Riccochet said:
I have a ClearStream 4V in my attic with a cheap radio shack amp'd distribution block. I pick up stations 60+ miles away with no problem and it's not even pointed at those stations. Overall I get about 40 stations and I'm situated about 25+ miles from the Charlotte stations, 60+ from Hickory stations and 80+ from Greensboro stations. Get them all.
Click to expand...

That's awesome. I am going to point the CS4 at Baton Rouge (330 degrees), which is showing as having a stronger signal, but I was hoping to get some channels from New Orleans as well (80 degrees). Im about 45 miles from Baton Rouge and 55 miles from New Orleans. Hopefully our relatively flat South Louisiana terrain will help me pick up those channels.
 
S

Stereodude

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 20, 2000
Messages
3,285
I decided to try a ClearStream 2V. For $45 shipped for an open box via eBay I couldn't resist. I have a "small" (for a boom) boom antenna in my attic now and I'm about 15 miles from the local towers, but sometimes have reception problems. I'll see how the ClearStream 2V compares.
 
Last edited:
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,926
Stereodude said:
I decided to try a ClearStream 2V. For $45 shipped for an open box via eBay I couldn't resist. I have a "small" (for a boom) boom antenna in my attic now and I'm about 15 miles from the local towers, but sometimes have have reception problems. I'll see how the ClearStream 2V compares.
Click to expand...

Let us know how it goes. Good luck.
 
J

jevans64

Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
796
doug_7506 said:
That's awesome. I am going to point the CS4 at Baton Rouge (330 degrees), which is showing as having a stronger signal, but I was hoping to get some channels from New Orleans as well (80 degrees). Im about 45 miles from Baton Rouge and 55 miles from New Orleans. Hopefully our relatively flat South Louisiana terrain will help me pick up those channels.
Click to expand...

You could try pointing the antenna at around 25° to see if you can hit the towers at both 330 and 80. The " spread " on these antennas is about 30° so it probably won't work but it doesn't hurt to try. You'll probably have to do the same thing I'm thinking about doing and get one of the 8-bay dual directional antennas. I'm semi-lucky in that most of my towers are at 90 and 310 at 15 miles and 26 miles. The ones I want to pick up ( I want Comet TV and Movies! ) are at 180° and 50-80 miles out, which I can pick up with my DB4 pointed at 180° but lose the others. DB8e would allow me to point one side at 310 and the other at 180. The CS4 pointed at 330 and then at 80 would at least let you know whether it is possible at all with a DB8e. You could also go old-school 1970's and motorize the antenna to rotate manually. They probably have kits that are more advanced than the ones back then.

You can go to RabbitEars and get sub-channel information for the towers you want to pick up.
 
Last edited:
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,605
I used the amazon basic amplified ota with good success. Placed in a second story room. I get all the basic channels plus some extras.
 
V

vomaxa

n00b
Joined
Jul 23, 2022
Messages
5
jevans64 said:
I would go to TV Fool and find out what you can receive from your location. TV Fool gives much more information, like contour maps ( using local or Google Earth ) and path information and graphs. This information is useful in determining whether mountains/hills are in the signal path. I'm using an Antennas Direct DB4 in my attic and pick up stations up to 60 miles away and up to 80 miles away IF I point the antenna towards individual towers. My next step is to get an Antennas Direct DB8e or Solid Signal HDB8X and pole mount outside. These double 4-bay antennas can be rigged together or pointed in two different directions, which is what I need since I have towers scattered everywhere. I only have one channel in VHF which is a duplicate of my local network. These are UHF antennas but will work with VHF up to about 20 miles.

TV Fool provides a link to your station/signal report which you can include in a forum post for us to look at.

As far as cutting the cord. Doing it completely depends on your goals. I'm a long-time subscriber to Dish network and had their Everything Pack. I dropped down to the Welcome Pack ( $20 ) and added HBO for $10 a month. Main reason was so that I could keep the DVR and record OTA programming. My Dish bill is $38 a month. I have a Roku 4 ( but using my old Roku 3 since the 4 doesn't work with my Denon receiver ) epoxy floors gilbert az and Amazon Prime and also use the Roku to access HBO Go. I have plenty to watch, but I also don't have a lot of time to watch TV and the DVR/On Demand is a requirement for me to time-shift.
Click to expand...
We don’t have cable or dish; OTA broadcast is sufficient for us. But, a 22 mph breeze brought down our 38 year old Sears roof antenna recently, and we are looking for a replacement that can handle 4K, Hi-VHF, UHF TV and Sirius XM Satellite Radio reception with a range close to 100 miles. Surprisingly, the old Sears antenna was adequate. The channel most watched is PBS which is broadcast in the high end of the VHS band. There are so many brands and configurations with costs ranging from less than $100 to $500.

Can anyone recommend a brand or model?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top