Need an NVME SSD upgrade. I don't know anything about them

What should I be looking for when I buy? I normally go for bang for buck always. I don't need the fastest or latest gen 4 stuff. Just a good price to performance ratio. I've been on an X58 platform since yesteday so I was limited to my Samsung 830 SSD from 2011. It's only 128GB



I want to move to 1TB i think. Split it in half. One half for OSs (I will for now have two windows 10 partitions. One stuck at 1809 and another for latest builds. Need this for 3D Vision)



THe other half I'd like to install some games on. Is this recommended? Or should you seperate your OS drive completely from gaming drive?



What are good brand? And what should I look for in terms of form factor and interface. My motherboard is the Z490 Taichi



Thanks