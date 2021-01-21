Need an AM4 Board - but a catch....

B550 AORUS ELITE - $199 This may be a v1 model and not the v2 with the USB C onboard and true 14 Phase VRM vs the 12+2 doubling thingy..

https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00112707



[EDIT] Found a review



B550 AORUS PRO - $259

https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00112708



B550 AORUS PRO AC - $269

https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00112709



ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING - $404 - WAYY to expensive I think...

https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX77771



NewEgg.ca

MSI MEG X570 UNIFY - $389 - Pricey!

https://www.newegg.ca/msi-meg-x570-unify/p/N82E16813144273?Item=N82E16813144273



ASUS Prime X570-Pro - $329 - little easier to swallow...but still about $70 over what I would want to spend.

Reading endlessly on all the great posts around AM4 boards, B550 vs X570 and all the things in between.So, now here is my catch. I own a Asus 6800 OC - with triple fans, and almost every board only has 2x PCIe x 16 slots. with the 2nd one being right below where my GPU would end and fans would be.I am going to be putting in a 10GB SFP+ card in this new system, prob an Intel x520 or something,(doing fiber through our my basement) and so, those card can be a little larger and with the heatsinks, my worry is blocking some of the airflow into the GPU.If this really is not a worry, great , but it is on my mind right now so I was looking at boards with at least 3 x PCIe x16 slots, as it seems x2 slots don't exist on boards, it is x16 or x1 slots.Having said that, this will likely be paired with a 3900XT, or if a 5900X pops up real soon and some O/C'n may be nice.This cuts my options down on what boards I can get, with most of them being Gigabyte, with an Asus and an MSI, and it seems you now get into the $300+ range (Prices are all in CAD)Are any of these Gigabyte boards...worthy?Doing some other reading on the Gigabyte lines, some one noted that their implementation of PCIe is screwed up if you want to use more than 1 NVMe drive?With some others saying quality of the Gigabyte boards in general are not as good as say MSI or Asus boards in the same price range? I have always loved Gigabyte boards but being as this is a higher end build for me, and i want it to last.....Any thoughts around my options for a good mobo, able to OC and handle a 3900XT/5900X?Or do I just make sure I have good air flow through the case and put my 10GBSFP+ card under the GPU in a 2 slot mobo and expand my options?