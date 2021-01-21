Need an AM4 Board - but a catch....

MrGuvernment
Reading endlessly on all the great posts around AM4 boards, B550 vs X570 and all the things in between.
So, now here is my catch. I own a Asus 6800 OC - with triple fans, and almost every board only has 2x PCIe x 16 slots. with the 2nd one being right below where my GPU would end and fans would be.
I am going to be putting in a 10GB SFP+ card in this new system, prob an Intel x520 or something,(doing fiber through our my basement) and so, those card can be a little larger and with the heatsinks, my worry is blocking some of the airflow into the GPU.
If this really is not a worry, great , but it is on my mind right now so I was looking at boards with at least 3 x PCIe x16 slots, as it seems x2 slots don't exist on boards, it is x16 or x1 slots.
Having said that, this will likely be paired with a 3900XT, or if a 5900X pops up real soon and some O/C'n may be nice.
This cuts my options down on what boards I can get, with most of them being Gigabyte, with an Asus and an MSI, and it seems you now get into the $300+ range (Prices are all in CAD)
Are any of these Gigabyte boards...worthy?
B550 AORUS ELITE - $199 This may be a v1 model and not the v2 with the USB C onboard and true 14 Phase VRM vs the 12+2 doubling thingy..
https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00112707
[EDIT] Found a review https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/12/23/gigabyte-b550-aorus-elite-motherboard-review/
B550 AORUS PRO - $259
https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00112708
B550 AORUS PRO AC - $269
https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX00112709
ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING - $404 - WAYY to expensive I think...
https://www.memoryexpress.com/Products/MX77771
NewEgg.ca
MSI MEG X570 UNIFY - $389 - Pricey!
https://www.newegg.ca/msi-meg-x570-unify/p/N82E16813144273?Item=N82E16813144273
ASUS Prime X570-Pro - $329 - little easier to swallow...but still about $70 over what I would want to spend.
https://www.newegg.ca/asus-prime-x570-pro/p/N82E16813119196?Item=N82E16813119196
Doing some other reading on the Gigabyte lines, some one noted that their implementation of PCIe is screwed up if you want to use more than 1 NVMe drive?
https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/commen...w?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
With some others saying quality of the Gigabyte boards in general are not as good as say MSI or Asus boards in the same price range? I have always loved Gigabyte boards but being as this is a higher end build for me, and i want it to last.....
Any thoughts around my options for a good mobo, able to OC and handle a 3900XT/5900X?
Or do I just make sure I have good air flow through the case and put my 10GBSFP+ card under the GPU in a 2 slot mobo and expand my options?
