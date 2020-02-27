need advice or guidance on pc upgrades

I've been doing a LOT of comparing against b450 mobos and different ryzen chips. Im planning on using my tax money for this but up until yesterday i didnt know how much i had to work with. Now i know i will be getting $350 to work with.
My current specs are:
i5 4570 3.2ghz
asus b85m-e mobo
12gb ddr3
xfx rx580 8gb
antec 302 ATX mid tower
antec 550w TruePower PSU
240gb ssd
2 SATA HDD's
My goal here is to upgrade just the cpu ram and mobo but re-use the rest. I decided to maybe go for the 1600 af since at 85 dollars it would at least get me on the ryzen platform and obviously get better performance than haswell. I would prefer to get a better motherboard for upgrades down the road but thats still up in the air since i mainly do gaming and basic tasks. I WOULD like the option of doing some light editing later on but its not absolutely essential to me right now. Basically i want to get a mobo that can support the new ryzen chips but not spend more than 90 to 100 bucks if i dont have to. That way i can spend more on better ram or even maybe a better cpu like the 2600x or something. After comparing chips i came to realize that the next true jump from the 1600 af would be the 3000 series ryzen but that would price me out of my budget so in order to get a nice balance of cpu to mobo to ram performance i put this together on pcpartpicker of what i plan to swap out. If theres anywhere i can save money I'd like to know so i can buy a nicer case to replace my old antec that has a giant dent on top lol. Anyways, here's that list if you dont mind checking it out and suggesting any better alternatives. The total so far is $305 but keep in mind i would like some wiggle room for a case, nothing fancy but obviously something sturdy and reliable plus not to mention easy to work on, but I really dont mind reusing the case. I'm a function over form kinda guy so having nice bling isnt super important but I do like the option if i can squeeze it in without sacrificing too much.
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/7vJxTC
