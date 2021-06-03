Need advice on upgrading an ancient Intel 2600k system to something Ryzen powered, no OC needed.

My kid has been rocking my overclocked (used to be 4.8Ghz stable but now it's more like 4.0ghz stable due to his room being hotter) Core i7 2600k......what was it..Ivy League? Ivy Town? Ivy Bridge? Whatever.......its ancient. It works, but he says the fans crank all the time, the overclocks are never stable (I've reset the thermal paste on the Noctua cooler that is sitting on it) and I think it's destined for doom. I'm thinking its time for a mid level upgrade. He plays a lot of Warzone and he plays a lot of BEAM NG, which I am thinking is a CPU physics-heavy app......but that damned intel just won't *DIE*.....maybe its time to force it's retirement and repurpose it for a MAME cab or something.



I digress: Current GPU is a 1080Ti FTW3 that will not be changing anytime soon and the monitor is a 1080p that might turn into a 1440p ultrawide soon.....



So, Team Red, generally speaking is there a Newegg package deal going on that will bundle an adequate MB/Ram/CPU + a Noctua (no watercooling) out there I should keep an eye out for? I don't want to get into overclocking on a Ryzen, they're fast enough in my opinion, but is a 2 year old 800w power supply enough to drive them?



Figured I'd toss this out there and troll for opinions. No water cooling, I'm thinking a case built for quiet with lots of 120mm fans, ....but really I'm going to ask is this upgrade tangible in the real world sense? I never got the impression that a 4.6 or even 4.0ghz Core i7 even one from ancient times was really bottlenecking a 1080Ti but am I wrong there? Would even a mid-level bump to a lower-level Ryzen provide any tangible

improvement in gaming, etc? I've done the usual hunting around online and as usual it 'varies by app'. He's a guy who games with Spotify streaming tho so I assume, bare minimum, he gets a big win there with Ryzen's cores and how it handles mult-threads better than aging Intels, and of course I'm hoping it will be a better situation with his fans and noise if I go with a decent case.



I personally run a Fractal Silent, and I saw a pretty similar looking one for about $80 bucks from Antec that looked a little more reasonable than the $130 for the current gen Fractals.....



Just trolling opinions, happy to hear what you lot think. Thanks in advance if you feel like chiming in.



...oh I should say, I run an 8700k # 5Ghz on all cores. Ahem...<glances around to see whos looking>.....would it be....ehhh......smarter, let's say for the sake of argument, if I were to pursue a high end Ryzen and MB combo and just kick this 8700k up his way.......<ahem>.....its also worth considering.