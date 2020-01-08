Need advice on upgrade outlook for 2020

My gaming machine is pretty long in the tooth now. 3770K based machine I built in 2012. Gaming machine. Lean heavily towards simulation stuff. 80% is spent in DCS in VR with the Oculus. I used to do alot of FSX stuff (but not anymore). Probably 20% playing other titles. I haven't built a machine in many years and am not as current as I used to be. Last I knew intel was sliding but still reigned for IPC gaming performance which is what I always needed...especially with DCS in VR. I'm hoping some of you guys with more recent experience might be able to offer some advice... My question is with regard to timeframe and outlook in 2020. When would you look to build? Early in 2020? Wait for something or another until summer? Wait until the end of 2020? Is there some particular event or news from intel or AMD that I should be looking for? Thanks!