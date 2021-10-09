Need advice on the best way to handle e-mail

1Wolf
Jul 10, 2007
- 421
I need a little advice on e-mail solutions.
I understand that these days no one uses their ISP assigned e-mail addresses. However, it was back sometime in the 90's when Comcast first arrived in my neighborhood so I've been with the same ISP ever since. Back then, you'd create a few e-mail addresses through your ISP and that was just what folks used. I don't even think gmail was around back then. So I've been using a comcast address as my main address for a very long time. It just never occurred to me how "bad" that would be until recently.
Fast forward to today. My family has moved. Our current home is temporary until we find and purchase our next home and doesn't get Comcast. I don't know whether our final home will or won't get Comcast. So, as you can imagine, I have about a zillion accounts and stuff signed up under that old Comcast address that I've used for decades. It is going to take me a long time and alot of work to move all those to new accounts. I can continue to use those comcast e-mail addresses, even without an account, as long as I keep them active but I don't want to count on that. Who knows if comcast will suddenly decide to change its policy.
So I'd like to try and have an e-mail address that isn't "locked" to a specific ISP and something that is unlikely to go away or make me go through all this again in a few years. I also use Outlook as an e-mail client so I prefer to use that instead of just a web interface. I know alot of folks use gmail (which you can download to Outlook) but I prefer not to use a google service for my main e-mail needs. I use gmail mainly for garbage accounts and I'd rather not tie myself to google. I've heard some people advise to create an outlook.com account and I'm not sure if that is a good idea or a bad idea.
I've also heard of some that somehow get their own e-mail address domain (name@whateveryoupick.com) and then somehow forward that to another service. That way if they change their ISP then they just need to set up their new ISP to forward to that same old address. Maybe thats the best way? If this is the best way, where do you go to purchase your own e-mail address and how do you do it? How do you set that up? Or maybe you guys somehow set up your own e-mail servers using a NAS or something?
I have no idea what the best plan here is or what my options are. I figured I'd throw a post up here and see if someone could at least point me in the right direction. Just curious on the way you guys handle e-mail. Once I finish getting some other solution set up I really don't want to have to migrate all these accounts again for a very very very long time as this is going to be un-fun.
Thanks!
