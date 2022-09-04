Need advice on replacement samsung cell phone

I am currently on an ancient phone, I am still using my samsung note 5 i got back from verizon in december of 2015. Battery is still kinda working, but i know it doesnt have too much life left in it. I am looking to finally replace this phone with likely a new samsung one, just wondering if anyone has any recommendations or ones to avoid. Not afraid to spend money as i keep my phone a long time and get my moneys worth out of it.



I was looking at current samsung phones and there are so many versions now it made my head spin. Back when I got my current phone it was a lot easier to choose, as there were only a couple versions. Obviously I dont want to end up picking up one that has issues or problems, as Id like it to last me a long time.