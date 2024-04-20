Need advice on packing an open box motherboard for a friend

Spoiler





Good news is that I don't think it messed anything up. Didn't see anything that looked like scrapes from it, so probably harmless.



Then there was also this random stuff that got on the back of the board near the socket:







This worried the shit out of me because that's basically right on top of the traces near the CPU socket. But I couldn't figure out what the hell it was. I don't remember splooging on the motherboard before sending it off, and I don't remember eating yogurt off of it either. I kept asking them whether they could see the traces being damaged under that stuff, but couldn't get a clear answer so I had them try rubbing the stains off with some iso alcohol (91%). Turns out they came off with no issues, so none of the traces were damaged in any way, board is in tip top shape:





I wanted to thank everyone for helping out. Unfortunately things didn't go too great. I mean my packing job was pretty good, but some issues cropped up when they were building it.First the minor stuff, I'll put it in spoiler because this isn't what I need help with:So you know, all good. I try to guide them through installing the rest of the system. Advising them on what order things go in to make it easier on them. Then this happens:Basically they somehow broke the retention clip on one side (and warped the entire holder) while trying to slot the RAM in, and then on the other side both the clip and the entire retention mechanism got blown off.It's a bit risky, but to me the electrical contacts look okay. So I had them carefully leave the thing on its side, put the RAM in, and then try running memtest86:Turns out the socket is electrically fine. There's no way memtest would run for 83% if any of the pins were physically not functioning.But I don't know what to advise them to do at this point. I think if they just glued that part back to the board and then used some adhesive to keep the stick in, they would be perfectly fine. They managed to get the side that wasn't totally blown off to stop being warped, so even if the case was vertical the stick would at least be kept from going down. But RAM unplugging during computer operation is extremely risky. So what kind of glue, and what kind of adhesive would they even use to keep it in the socket? Obviously they could just buy another board, but it's a lot of money wasted. If they re-purchased this board for MSRP, then essentially I will have only saved them about $70... sigh... maybe I should make this a separate topic.I guess another option is to just run single channel... but god that's such a large waste of some really nice sticks.