Need advice on packing an open box motherboard for a friend

My friend is building a new computer. I noticed the motherboard they wanted to get for their new AM5 build was in Microcenter's open box section for half off (MSI Mag Tomahawk B650, marked down to 99$ from 199$). I picked it up for them. I'm going to take some time to test it for them just to make sure it posts (which is a PITA, considering I only have one AM5 chip but oh well) before shipping.
I don't really sell my computer parts at all. Supposing it posts, I need some tips on how to pack this so it survives its trip to Missouri, from people who sell parts a lot. One thing I noticed is that the individual who had it before did not repack it with the little plastic cap that goes onto the CPU socket. I'm worried about its pins getting bent in transit if somehow some of the other material under it rubs into the socket at the right angle en-route. It's unlikely since the motherboard takes up most of its box, but anything is possible. It is still in its OEM box. it's just not exactly very secure in there.
Oh and maybe some tips on which carrier you use.
Not sure where else to post this, thanks
