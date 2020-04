Hi guys I dont really need a new build but I'm itching to go amd. So I currently have 6850k @ 4200mhz all cores, just sold both 1080tis and went with 1 2080ti, also just got a new 38in lg ultrawide. I was looking at going with a 3900x, 32gigs of ram, 2 sabrent rocket 2TB m.2 drives, MSI Meg x570. If I do this build when the next AMD cpu comes out at the end of the year I can just drop it in correct? I'm also just gaming on this this system nothing else.