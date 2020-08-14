Need advice on keeping my laptop cool during gaming, please

Wolfdale75
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2010
- Messages
- 131
Hi Guys,
OK, I am not actually overclocking my CPU, but I wasn't sure where else to put this thread since it's largely about cooling. Here are my laptop system specs:
Chassis and display:
Manufacturer: Quanta
Model: NL5E
Proteus Series: 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 72% NTSC LED Widescreen (1920x1080)
Key hardware:
Intel® Core™ i7-8750H (2.2GHz, 4.1GHz Turbo)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8.0GB GDDR6)
16GB Corsair 2666MHz DDR4 SODIMM (2 x 8GB)
Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus M.2 PCIe NVMe, 2TB (Windows drive, also Steam drive)
Power and battery:
Proteus Series 230W AC Adaptor
Proteus V Series Lithium Ion (7180mAh)
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (64-bit)
**
Actually, I have several questions I'd like to ask, if I may? Could someone please help with the following?
1) What's the easiest/best way to monitor CPU and GPU temps while in-game? (See them on-screen real-time, or at least read a report about them once you're done gaming?)
2) I can see from my Control Centre app, that just after I have done gaming, my CPU is around the 80 degree mark, so I am assuming it's getting even hotter than this in-game. How bad is this, especially over time? I read in the specs for my CPU that the Tjunction is 100 degrees. It's getting this hot, even though it's sitting on a large, USB cooling pad.
3) How could I get my system to run cooler while gaming? I read things like switch off Turbo Boost (but wouldn't that ruin game performance?) and reduce video quality details in games (AA, texture quality, etc.)?
4) Finally, I notice my battery has been discharging around 5-6% during a major gaming session (around 2 hours or so) even though I'm running plugged in. Is this something to worry about?
Thanks for your advice!
Cheers, Ed
