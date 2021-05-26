need advice on displays for 18 year old's first gaming computer

My 18 year old son is getting a new gaming computer system from the Make-A-Wish foundation. Microcenter is going to donate the computer system. My question has to do with displays. He loves racing games and also plays first person fantasy games. He was looking at a three monitor setup but I was wondering if he might be better off with a curved monitor. This is completely new to me as my current computer is 7 years old and I'm using a 24" LCD I bought 12 years ago.The monitor for the triple setup up they were going to get him is this one:I was advised that this might be better:I'm also open to other ideas.