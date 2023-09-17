Need advice on commercial generator for animal hospital

So my animal hospital customer notified me that they want to install a commercial generator to power the entire facility.

The facility is what I would consider large. Two floors and maybe 50 employees in the building. Large OR, labs, etc.



The contractor contacted me and said they need suitable UPS units for the servers to protect them from dirty power.

The dirty power meaning surges and voltage/frequency varying out of normal AC specs.



Such UPS units need to be "dual conversion" with the low end being about $640/unit.



I told the contractor that protecting IT infrastructure only starts with the servers.



What about routers, switches, workstations, VOIP phones, diagnostic equipment (X-Ray and digital biological diag equipment)?



He said he didn't know about any of that, he just recommends high end UPS units for the servers.

To me that's a very incomplete answer and a dangerous attitude.



I asked him about a better generator or separate whole facility power conditioning equipment and got no answers.



Any of you guys have experience with this stuff?



I don't know the KW rating he spec'ed out.



To me it makes more sense to install power conditioning right with the generator and not do a hodge-podge of dozens of

expensive UPS units. For you guys with experience, does that make sense?



Any recommendations on a commercial generator (say 50KW 3-phase) that provides clean power suitable for electronics?





.