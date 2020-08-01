Need advice on access point with switch (but without the rest of the router features)

I run my router in a closet that's more or less centrally located in a single story house.



There are about three panels between the closet and this room, but the kitchen is in between, so there's fridge if you were to draw a straight line between the router and the playroom.

I have a hardwire connection to the kid's playroom and is on the upper part of the wall, since it's behind a wall mounted TV.

I want to increase the signal strength in the area since WFH is a thing nowadays and I'd like to be able to work in this room at times.

I wanted to know if there's a switch/AP combo that has a low profile and can be placed similar to how some of the APs that I've seen.



Usually, I'd just grab a router and place it in AP mode, but I'm hoping that maybe... just maybe, there's something available for this type of use case.

I don't want to have to try to plug four items on the outlet behind the TV (since I'm dealing with limited clearance already).

Also, a lot of the routers nowadays are massive, whereas the ceiling/wall mounted APs are low profile and have no antennae sticking out.



I'm even open to replacing my current router (R7800) with one that supports POE to help address the power plug headache.

The reason I want something that has a switch is I know the AP will need a hard wire connection and I think I may add a gaming console in the room, as my kid is getting old enough to be interested in them.

I do not want to run the consoles via WiFi (preference).