Need advice on a 24" VA-panel monitor for gaming (1080p)

Hey guys!



I would need some advice on a new gaming monitor. I have had IPS displays in the past but I can't really get used to the low contrast/poor black levels compared to VA panels.



So I have been looking at the following monitors:



Samsung Odyssey G3 - Seems to have great contrast ratio, and it is flat which I really like, but many people (not just reviewers) complain about poor response time (ghosting, blurry motion, black smearing etc).



AOC C24G2U - Interested in this one, but two reviewers say the input lag is high on it, leading to problems in faster games. Apart from that it looks really good. Probably better response times than the Samsung, but if it has high input lag then that is a problem for me since I play shooters.



AOC C24G1 - I haven't found many reviews on this monitor. Seems to be an older brother of the monitor above (?). I haven't seen any complaints about input lag, but I haven't found many reviews on this one at all.



Anyone have any experience with the monitors above?

Are there any other VA-panel monitors I should check out? Ideally I want it to be 24" and 1080p, because I'm plugging it to my laptop which has GTX 1070 card (not really fit for higher resolutions in newer games).



Thanks guys!